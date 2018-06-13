Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized


In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has called for a law that makes it criminal for hospitals to reject patients due to a lack of beds.

According to him, it is only right that all patients in emergency situations are attended to irrespective of the facilities available at a Hospital.

READ ALSO: Dedication: I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO

He, therefore, called on Members of Parliament to formulate a law that makes it illegal and criminal for hospitals to turn away patients over a lack of beds.

“No medical person shall refuse to attend to a person in an emergency situation,” the Speaker voiced out on the floor of Parliament Tuesday.

He charged the Health Committee of Parliament to quickly look into the matter and formulate such a law, insisting turning away patients over a lack of beds “should be made a crime”.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye play

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye

 

The Speaker’s call comes on the back of the sad demise of a 70-year-old man who died earlier this week after he was refused admission by a number of hospitals.

Anthony Opoku Acheampong is reported to have died after seven public health facilities refused to admit him over a lack of beds.

The deceased was not even offered first aid by any of the hospitals he visited, his son said.

READ ALSO: Conjoined Twins: KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins

The unfortunate demise of Mr. Opoku Acheampong has sparked nationwide outrage, with many calling for a revolution of the country’s health care delivery system.

Commendably, Parliament has also taken up the matter, as it was extensively discussed on the floor on Tuesday.

Most MPs described the ‘no bed syndrome’ at hospitals as a “national security matter.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is currently investigating the circumstances under which the 70-year-old died.

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Nsiah Asare said all the hospitals that refused to admit the deceased will be queried.

“I think it shouldn’t have happened. All hospitals in this country are acute hospitals and acute hospital means that emergency is an emergency; so I’ve called the Regional Director of Health Services to find out what happened and all the various hospitals which were involved to give us an account of it…and ensure that this does not happen again,” Dr. Asare said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Boss: Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss
Justice: Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua Justice Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua
Conjoined Twins: KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins
Dedication: I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
SHS Placement: SHS selection for private BECE candidates begin SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE candidates begin
#Number12: Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss #Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss

Recommended Videos

How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Anas Expose 12: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Anas Expose 12 My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaiansbullet
3 Fatal Accident Nine dead in three-vehicle crashbullet
4 Deception Nana Addo sacking four CEOs is a cover-up - Nyaho Tamakloebullet
5 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
6 Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to...bullet
7 Sex Workers Prostitution, a yielding business behind...bullet
8 Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate...bullet
9 SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE candidates...bullet
10 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi