KATH Doctors begin processes to separate Siamese twins

Medical doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have initiated processes to separate the conjoined twins delivered at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The two girls have separate heads, chest, and limbs. However, they are joined at the abdomen.

The twins were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical procedure to separate the babies.

Reports suggest that even though the doctors are yet to start the procedure to separate the babies they believe both of them can be saved.

According to him, doctors at the facility believe that since the conjoined twins do not share vital organs, they have high chances of survival.

Meanwhile, the mother of the twins is monitored by health workers at the Ejura Government Hospital.