I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO


The dismissed CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has said he is dedicated to his service to the institution.

Dismissed CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah has stated that his service to the institution during his one-year period was purely based on selflessness and complete love for the nation.

His dedication, he said, drove him to render service to the hospital without seeking for any gratification or reward of any sort; he calls it 'service to God and the nation.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony Monday, June 11, the dismissed CEO explained that he took nothing, not even something as common as water from the hospital for all the service he rendered, at some points from his very own pocket.

"I have neither used the resources of this hospital for my personal comfort nor caused my vehicles to draw fuel on the Hospitals account. I paid my driver, arranged for my security and lived in private house because I saw this as my contribution to the development of our Hospital for Mother Ghana, I don’t even drink water for Korle-Bu," he added.

His comments come on the back of his dismissal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Felix Anyah was dismissed along with some other Heads of State agencies without specific reasons.

In 2017, Dr Anyah has been accused of masterminding the removal of deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

According to outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, the Korle-Bu CEO, Dr Felix Anyah is using his "errand boy" controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus to execute that agenda.

The two deputy Chiefs of Staff have an albatross around their necks after A-Plus accused them of being corrupt.

But after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department, the Police described as baseless the allegations levelled at the two.

