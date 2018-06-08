Pulse.com.gh logo
Korle-Bu staff protest firing of CEO by Akufo-Addo


Some staff of the hospital, who wore red armbands and carried placards, laid down their tools and gathered at the hospital on Thursday 7 June 2018, and chanted war songs.

  • Published:
Dr Felix Anyaa play
Some staff members of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have laid down their tools for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyaa.

Dr Anyaa, in a letter released to the media by the Presidency on Wednesday, was relieved off his duties as the boss of the nation's premier hospital.

Though the letter didn't specifically state what led to the firing of Dr. Anyaa, some rumours in the media states that it was due to some corruption allegations.

President Akufo-Addo play

 

The workers said Dr Anyah has spearheaded developments in the hospital and demanded to know the reasons for his dismissal.

President of the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA), Mr Charles Nii Kwade Ofei-Palm had to step in and calm the workers down.

He explained to them that the hospital is yet to receive official notification concerning the sacking of the CEO, and, so, they should exercise restraint.

