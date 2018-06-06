Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked

news

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Dr Felix Anyah has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Though reasons for his removal was not stated, Dr Anyah has 48hours to pack out of his office and hand over any Korle-Bu assets in his possession back.

Allegations

Dr Anyah has been accused of masterminding the removal of deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

According to outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, the Korle-Bu CEO, Dr Felix Anyah is using his "errand boy" controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus to execute that agenda.

The two deputy Chiefs of Staff have an albatross around their necks after A-Plus accused them of being corrupt.

But after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department, the Police described as baseless the allegations levelled at the two.

In October 2017, MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin, also waded into the A-Plus corruption allegation saga, suggesting that he was only being used as a tool by the Dr. Felix Anyah.

In a post on Facebook, the MP said Dr. Anyah was using Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, in a "cowardly attempt" to besmirch the two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, who were accused, and later cleared of corruption allegations.

In a further warning to the two, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said: "A-Plus and Dr. Anyah of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital should know that they are walking on a slippery ice."

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management’s decision to terminate a contract it had with UniBank for onsite banking services was followed by some intervention from the two staffers after a petition from UniBank.

The Hospital’s management has explained that there were compatibility issues with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software being used and UniBank, hence the termination which was later rescinded.