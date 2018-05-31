Home > News > Politics >

Deputy Chief of Staff threatens legal suit against A-Plus


The outspoken musician has been a strong critic of some government appointees.

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus play

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus
Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has asked controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, to retract and apologies to him for defamation.

Asenso-Boakye through his lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini, in a letter dated 30 May 2018, indicated that they are expecting a written retraction and apology which must be delivered within seven days from the date of the letter.

The letter indicated that the retraction and apology "must be given the same publicity and prominence as the defamatory claims and must be unequivocal, unconditional and subject to the prior approval of our client and his solicitors".

"We have firm instructions to, without further notice to you and upon your failure, neglect or refusal to fully satisfy our client’s demands herein, take out a suit and hold you, and such as are carelessly and maliciously repeating the false claims, liable," the letter said.

The letter indicated that Kwame A Plus, a supporter and critic of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has authored and circulated a series of statements and referred to Asenso-Boakye as "being ‘corrupt’ among other defamatory claims directly and by innuendo obvious to your audience."

The letter explained that the said "falsehood maliciously publicised, attracted and continue to attract similar damaging comments from your audiences, and, as far as those defamatory statements have been circulated and republished."

Allegations

Earlier, he described members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government as thieves.

According to him, the appointees will regret knowing him adding that he will fight them till they drop dead.

A Plus made this comments after Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has threatened to take legal action against him over what she describes as libelous comments made against her.

In a recent Facebook post, A Plus suggested that the recent arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretense was just a move to cover up other scandals.

According to him, Nana Addo's order is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

He stated that the alleged corruption in the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began even before they won power.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

