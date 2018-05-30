Home > News > Politics >

NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges


NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges

The outspoken musician has been a strong critic of some government appointees.

Controversial Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, described members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government as thieves.

According to him, the appointees will regret knowing him adding that he will fight them till they drop dead.

A Plus made this comments after Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has threatened to take legal action against him over what she describes as libelous comments made against her.

Kwame A Plus play

Kwame A Plus

 

In a recent Facebook post, A Plus suggested that the recent arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretense was just a move to cover up other scandals.

READ MORE: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

According to him, Nana Addo's order is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

He stated that the alleged corruption in the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began even before they won power.

Writing through her lawyers, the Ablekuma West MP demanded that A Plus apologises for his comments or face legal action.

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications

 

"We are instructed to notify you that our client takes a serious view of your defamatory publication on Facebook and would not hesitate to commence legal action against you if the said publication is not retracted on or before Friday 1st June 2018.

"We are also instructed to notify you to render an unqualified apology in the same medium and prominence in the manner that your libelous publication was done. Please be informed that if you fail to retract and apologize to our client in or before Friday 1st June 2018, we shall proceed to court to vindicate our client’s rights without any further recourse to you."

READ MORE: Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments

But A Plus said the appointees of Nana Addo are thieves.

"Thieves!!! Bunch of fucking thieves. When you were waking me up at dawn to accuse John Mahama of everything did he sue me? Intolerant motherfuckers!!! You people will regret knowing me. I will fight you till I drop dead!!! This kwame A Plus guy is a whole new Ghanaian. I’m not afraid of anyone. You can’t intimidate me. You just can’t. Nobody!!! I’m not one of the people you can intimidate in Ghana," he said in a Facebook post.

