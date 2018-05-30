Home > News > Politics >

Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus


Ursula Owusu has threatened to sue A Plus if the musician does not apologise and retract his defamatory statement.

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has threatened to take legal action against Kwame A Plus over what she describes as “libelous” comments made against her.

The outspoken musician has been a strong critic of some government appointees, despite being a staunch supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a recent Facebook post, A Plus suggested that the recent arrest of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretense was just a move to cover up other scandals.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s ordering of the CID to investigate the GFA boss was just a knee-jerk reaction aimed at cover the controversial “89/178 million dollars GVG Kelni Stinking scandal”.

He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.

However, the allegations made by A Plus have not sat well with Ursula, who has described the musician’s comments as defamatory and libelous.

Writing through her lawyers, the Ablekuma West MP demanded that A Plus apologises for his comments or face legal action.

“We are instructed to notify you that our client takes a serious view of your defamatory publication on Facebook and would not hesitate to commence legal action against you if the said publication is not retracted on or before Friday 1st June 2018.

“We are also instructed to notify you to render an unqualified apology in the same medium and prominence in the manner that your libelous publication was done. Please be informed that if you fail to retract and apologize to our client in or before Friday 1st June 2018, we shall proceed to court to vindicate our client’s rights without any further recourse to you.”

Meanwhile, A Plus has called the bluff of Ursula Owusu, saying he will never apologise and that the Communications Minister can go ahead with her lawsuit.

According to him, he would rather be dead than apologise or retract his statement.

“If I apologise, Nimokafui and Ayetefrem and chalabim and Salafim should kill me. You think this is 2017. I only helped you to win power. I’m not part of your nonsense. I’m not afraid of anyone. Not a single soul. I’m wild like a lion!!! Bring it on, you’ll be humiliated!” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

