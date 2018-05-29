Home > News > Local >

Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong


VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong

  • Published:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has subtly responded to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central after My Agyapong commented on his yet to be released investigative piece ‘Number 12’.

Anas’ investigative documentary is to be premiered in Accra on 6th and 7th June, in Kumasi on 9th June, Tamale on 13th June and in Takoradi on 16th June 2018.

The investigative piece is said to be on football and politics in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital

However, Mr Agyapong questioned the legality of showing a documentary which was recorded without the concern of the people involved.

“It’s not allowed,” he argued on NET 2 Television.

“I am not well educated, but what I know is that, if the person is going to record someone, or now that he is going to show it, he has to take permission from the courts that allows him to go and show it.”

READ ALSO: Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong

However, Anas seems unperturbed by the threats to disallow him premier the video.

He posted a video on Facebook which looks like he does not care what people say.

Watch the video below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Medical Negligence: Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification: We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification: NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
Mob Justice: One year after Major Mahama's death; what has been done? Mob Justice One year after Major Mahama's death; what has been done?
GPRTU: Transport fares to go up 'this week' GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'

Recommended Videos

Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today
Local News: Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister Local News Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister
Counselor Lutterodt: Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job Counselor Lutterodt Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job



Top Articles

1 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
2 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy...bullet
3 Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
5 Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for sim box fraudbullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on...bullet
8 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
9 Number 12 Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my...bullet
10 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with pistol; tries to attack officer
Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyira
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders