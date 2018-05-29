Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong

news

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has subtly responded to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central after My Agyapong commented on his yet to be released investigative piece ‘Number 12’.

Anas’ investigative documentary is to be premiered in Accra on 6th and 7th June, in Kumasi on 9th June, Tamale on 13th June and in Takoradi on 16th June 2018.

The investigative piece is said to be on football and politics in Ghana.

However, Mr Agyapong questioned the legality of showing a documentary which was recorded without the concern of the people involved.

“It’s not allowed,” he argued on NET 2 Television.

“I am not well educated, but what I know is that, if the person is going to record someone, or now that he is going to show it, he has to take permission from the courts that allows him to go and show it.”

However, Anas seems unperturbed by the threats to disallow him premier the video.

He posted a video on Facebook which looks like he does not care what people say.

