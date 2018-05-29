Home > News > Politics >

Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is fraudulent - Ken Agyapong


Chop Chop Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is fraudulent - Ken Agyapong

He said the budget is a fraud being perpetrated by the CEO of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah and the NPP government to dupe Ghanaians.

  • Published:
Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The outspoken NPP Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has called out the budgeted $1.2 billion intended to be used for the National Identification card as fraudulent.

He said the figure is too huge for such a small country like Ghana.

He said the budget is a fraud being perpetrated by the CEO of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah and the NPP government to dupe Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anas

He also said he can provide the cards if given a budget of only $50 million.

“Are we crazy? 1.2 Billion DOLLARS for Ghana Card? Are you out of your mind? Are we crazy? This is thievery. They are disgracing Akufo-Addo and it really pains me. Are we crazy in this country? I speak for Ghana, I don In India, their population is 1.2 billion people and they used the same amount for a similar project. Ghana we are “A poor country like Ghana?” he fumed.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

Weeks ago, it was reported that Ghana’s National Identification Card, the Ghana Card procured by the National Identification Authority (NIA) costs the country $1.22 billion dollars (or GhC5.5 billion cedis) over a 15 year period.

This figure came from the Executive Director of the NIA, Prof Ken Attafuah himself, who was speaking to TV3 on the registration exercise, which was to begin yesterday, but failed to take off.

Kennedy Agyapong said $1.2 Billion is fraud Ken Attafuah is perpetrating and must be stopped before they spend the money.

“I took a company to NIA that was willing to do the Ghana Card for $50million. NIA rejected the offer and is currently spending $1.2billion on the Ghana Card. The NPP cannot defend the $1.2 billion for the Ghana Cards. They cannot!”, he thundered in rage over the fraud in the midst of poverty in a country where people meet him in traffic and cry their heart out for only 200 cedis help

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2020 Polls: God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God 2020 Polls God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God
Shocking Allegations: Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed
Riposte: ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings Riposte ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings
Corruption: Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong
NPP Primaries: I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku
Anas Expose: Anthony Karbo reports to CID Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CID

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings Politics Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CIDbullet
2 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
3 Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgivenessbullet
4 Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapongbullet
5 NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC...bullet
6 Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta...bullet
7 Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resignbullet
8 NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabibullet
9 NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC:...bullet
10 President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about...bullet

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

Kwesi-Botchwey.jpg
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
Franklin Cudjoe
Number 12 Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe
NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi