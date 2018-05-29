news

The outspoken NPP Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has called out the budgeted $1.2 billion intended to be used for the National Identification card as fraudulent.

He said the figure is too huge for such a small country like Ghana.

He said the budget is a fraud being perpetrated by the CEO of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah and the NPP government to dupe Ghanaians.

He also said he can provide the cards if given a budget of only $50 million.

“Are we crazy? 1.2 Billion DOLLARS for Ghana Card? Are you out of your mind? Are we crazy? This is thievery. They are disgracing Akufo-Addo and it really pains me. Are we crazy in this country? I speak for Ghana, I don In India, their population is 1.2 billion people and they used the same amount for a similar project. Ghana we are “A poor country like Ghana?” he fumed.

Weeks ago, it was reported that Ghana’s National Identification Card, the Ghana Card procured by the National Identification Authority (NIA) costs the country $1.22 billion dollars (or GhC5.5 billion cedis) over a 15 year period.

This figure came from the Executive Director of the NIA, Prof Ken Attafuah himself, who was speaking to TV3 on the registration exercise, which was to begin yesterday, but failed to take off.

Kennedy Agyapong said $1.2 Billion is fraud Ken Attafuah is perpetrating and must be stopped before they spend the money.



“I took a company to NIA that was willing to do the Ghana Card for $50million. NIA rejected the offer and is currently spending $1.2billion on the Ghana Card. The NPP cannot defend the $1.2 billion for the Ghana Cards. They cannot!”, he thundered in rage over the fraud in the midst of poverty in a country where people meet him in traffic and cry their heart out for only 200 cedis help