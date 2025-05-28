Pres. Mahama sacks Anne Sansa Daly from NHIA Board amid alleged credential fraud

President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the appointment of TV host Anne Sansa Daly as a member of the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The decision, which takes immediate effect, was communicated in a letter dated 23 May 2025, signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, and addressed to the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

While the official letter did not specify the reasons for her removal, multiple reports suggest that the decision is linked to growing concerns over the authenticity of Madam Sansa Daly’s credentials as a medical doctor.

Allegations regarding her qualifications have sparked public scrutiny and widespread criticism.

In the wake of her dismissal, President Mahama has nominated Prof. Dr (Med) Ernest Yorke to serve on the NHIA Board.

Prof. Yorke is a distinguished medical professional and academic. He is a Fellow of both the West African College of Physicians and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He currently serves as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School and as a Consultant Physician/Endocrinologist at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He is also a former Chairman of the Greater Accra Division of the Ghana Medical Association.

Prof. Yorke’s appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience and integrity to the NHIA Board as the government moves to restore public confidence in the Authority.