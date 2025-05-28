Supreme Court unanimously rejects CJ Torkonoo's injunction application against removal process

The Supreme Court has dismissed an injunction application filed by suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo in an attempt to halt the ongoing process for her removal from office.

The application, filed on Wednesday, 21 May, on her behalf by former Attorney-General Godfred Dame, challenged the determination of a prima facie case in relation to three separate petitions submitted against her.

The suit also requested the Court to bar the Chairman of the investigative committee, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, as well as other members of the committee including Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the inquiry process.

Justice Torkonoo further sought an order from the Court to mandate a public hearing of the committee's inquiry into the petitions.

However, the five-member panel, presided over by Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, 28 May, dismissed the application. A full written ruling is expected to be made available on 12 June 2025.

Earlier in the proceedings, the panel also unanimously dismissed a supplementary affidavit filed by the suspended Chief Justice.

The court held that the affidavit disclosed information that, under Article 146 of the Constitution, which ought to have been kept confidential.