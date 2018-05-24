news

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, has alleged that an appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spent GH₵100,000 to pay for a single flight ticket alone.

His allegations come at the back of an order by Nana Addo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, Nana Addo's order is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million shady deal.

He stated that the alleged corruption in the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began even before they won power.

In a Facebook post, he said Kwesi Nyantakyi always visit Nana Addo at home.

He added: "Nana let me give you a hint. Do you know that some of you appointees are spending as much as hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (one billion old Ghana cedis) on airline tickets to a single destination and back? Plane ticket from Ghana to say korea and back back alone cost hundred thousand Ghana Cedis. Just the plane ticket. We are really protecting the public purse!!!!".