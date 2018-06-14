Dr. Anyah accuses Health Ministry of squandering $55m

news

The immediate past Acting Chief Executive of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has said that the Health Ministry has failed to construct a new emergency centre to fix the 'no bed syndrome' at the facility.

In an interview with Joy News, he accused the Ministry of sabotaging a $55 million project in which the facility would benefit from 20,000 beds so as to line their pockets.

He argued that the Health Ministry has not prioritised the project which was secured over five years ago.

He said described the situation as sad since it can be said to be one of the many reasons for needless death.

“Tuesday was the second day I shed tears because some people paid with their lives for small things we have failed to fix as a country. When Joy News reported the death of a 70-year-old man who died because he did not get a bed after going around seven hospitals in the capital, I was upset,” he said.

He said that the Saudi Kuwait government donated over $55 million to build a modern-day Accident and Emergency Centre for KBTH. However, Dr Anyaah said that some officials at the Health Ministry are withdrawing from the account.

“For almost six years, people are sitting down chopping from this account…” he said.

He cited a document from the Foreign Affairs Ministry which was cautioning the Health Ministry of unduly withdrawing from a Kuwait government donation funds.

The dismissed Chief Executive said it is not realistic for the government to concentrate on auditing financials to the neglect of operations.