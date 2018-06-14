Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson

news

The Minister for Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson has said that government is in the process of procuring more ambulances for the country.

She said that all 275 constituencies in the country will receive one ambulance each after the procurement process.

Ms Koomson told Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM Thursday, 14 June that: “We have started the procurement processes to purchase ambulances for all the constituencies in the country.”

Currently there are only 55 functioning ambulances serving 29 million Ghanaians in all ten regions even though there are 130 ambulance service stations nationwide with each supposed to have at least one ambulance.

“The processes will be done soon and by the end of this year, we will get more ambulances to help in the health sector,” she stated