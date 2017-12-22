Website Development :  I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson

news

The Special Development Initiatives Minister, Hawa Koomson, has indicated that she is ready resign over the accusations that she has inflated the 2018 budget for her ministry.

When a journalist asked her if she will succumb to the pressure to step down from office she said "no problem, I will resign for them."

Her comment follow reports that her Ministry had proposed to spend a sum of GH¢800,000 for its website development.

She explained that the staggering amount contained in the breakdown of the Ministry’s 2018 budget was an error.

“How on earth can we use GH₵800,000 for just a website? Are we mad? To be frank with you when I heard the report I called the budget officer only to realise that it was a typo.”

“How on earth can we use GH₵800, 000 for this Ministry’s website? What kind of website are we building? Please it is not GH₵800, 000…it was a typo error,” she added.

She clarified that the correct amount is GH₵80, 000.

The new Ministry led by Hawa Koomson presented a total budget of GH¢71, 059, 970.00 for approval by parliament for its operations in the ensuing year.

The Minister who was upset by the bad publicity this has brought to her Ministry accused the former deputy Finance Minister and Ranking member of the Finance committee of Parliament Cassiel Atto Forson, of pursuing political equalisation.

“He is a ranking member and he was there the day the expenditure was presented to his committee…why didn’t he probe us there if truly he saw it? Because he wanted to make mischief…and equalisation because NDC has been tagged as corrupt,” she said.

The Minority has rejected the explanation and branded her as "incompetent".

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Ato Forson said the Minister has shown that she has reading deficiencies.

He said her explanation is but a "damage control".

Ato Forson said "she should go immediately...she should resign...This is blatant corruption."