Home > News > Politics >

Website Development :  GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister


Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister

The Special Development Initiatives Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson clarified that the correct amount is GH₵80, 000.

  • Published:
Minister-designate for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson play

Minister-designate for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Special Development Initiatives Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson has explained that the staggering amount contained in the breakdown of the Ministry’s 2018 budget was an error.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, she rejected claims that her Ministry plans to spend an amount of GH₵800, 000 for the development of a website.

“How on earth can we use GH₵800,000 for just a website? Are we mad? To be frank with you when I heard the report I called the budget officer only to realise that it was a typo.”

READ ALSO: Here is the favourite drink of former President Kufuor

“How on earth can we use GH₵800, 000 for this Ministry’s website? What kind of website are we building? Please it is not GH₵800, 000…it was a typo error,” she added.

She clarified that the correct amount is GH₵80, 000. She added that the amount will not only be used in building a website for the Ministry but the three development authorities and their regional offices.

Her reaction follow reports that her Ministry had proposed to spend a sum of GH¢800,000 for its website development.

The Minister who was upset by the bad publicity this has brought to her Ministry accused the former deputy Finance Minister and Ranking member of the Finance committee of Parliament Cassiel Atto Forson, of pursuing political equalisation.

READ ALSO: Former President doesn’t miss being head of state

“He is a ranking member and he was there the day the expenditure was presented to his committee…why didn’t he probe us there if truly he saw it? Because he wanted to make mischief…and equalisation because NDC has been tagged as corrupt,” she said.

The new Ministry led by Hawa Koomson presented a total budget of GH¢71, 059, 970.00 for approval by parliament for its operations in the ensuing year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

NPP Government: Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo
Parliament: The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives Parliament The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives
Education: Akufo-Addo hints of free university education Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university education
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary
Website Development: I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson
Financial Malfeasance: Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss

Recommended Videos

NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration
Politics: Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka



Top Articles

1 Discipline I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuorbullet
2 $100k Expats Saga I'm sorry - Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Okudzeto...bullet
3 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC bigwigsbullet
4 Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Ministerbullet
5 John Agyekum Kufuor Here is the favourite drink of former...bullet
6 Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university educationbullet
7 Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo...bullet
8 Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged...bullet
9 Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomsonbullet
10 NPP MP My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
2 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
3 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
4 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
5 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a fee...bullet
6 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
7 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

$100k Expats Saga Ablakwa rejects apology; threatens to sue Ahenkorah for defamation
Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
Website Development Special Development Ministry to spend GH¢800k on website
John Kufuor Former President doesn’t miss being head of state
Ghana Politics Rawlings must know how to talk - Kufuor warns