Website Development :  GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister

The Special Development Initiatives Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson has explained that the staggering amount contained in the breakdown of the Ministry’s 2018 budget was an error.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, she rejected claims that her Ministry plans to spend an amount of GH₵800, 000 for the development of a website.

“How on earth can we use GH₵800,000 for just a website? Are we mad? To be frank with you when I heard the report I called the budget officer only to realise that it was a typo.”

“How on earth can we use GH₵800, 000 for this Ministry’s website? What kind of website are we building? Please it is not GH₵800, 000…it was a typo error,” she added.

She clarified that the correct amount is GH₵80, 000. She added that the amount will not only be used in building a website for the Ministry but the three development authorities and their regional offices.

Her reaction follow reports that her Ministry had proposed to spend a sum of GH¢800,000 for its website development.

The Minister who was upset by the bad publicity this has brought to her Ministry accused the former deputy Finance Minister and Ranking member of the Finance committee of Parliament Cassiel Atto Forson, of pursuing political equalisation.

“He is a ranking member and he was there the day the expenditure was presented to his committee…why didn’t he probe us there if truly he saw it? Because he wanted to make mischief…and equalisation because NDC has been tagged as corrupt,” she said.

The new Ministry led by Hawa Koomson presented a total budget of GH¢71, 059, 970.00 for approval by parliament for its operations in the ensuing year.