Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyi

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has released receipts of payments made by the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) president to back his claims against the resigned FA boss.

This comes after Kwesi Nyantakyi denied that he accepted $65,000 as bribe in Anas’ Number 12 documentary among other corrupt practices.

Mr Nyantakyi said the money was reimbursement for pre-financing trips to meet a supposed Sheikh who had shown interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

In a statement released on Monday (June 18, 2018) Mr Nyantakyi said: “From voice-over commentaries on the video, I was reported to have accepted $65,000 in banknotes in October 2017 from a man claiming to be a member of the Qatari Royal Family (the Sheikh who told me that “the money was for shopping” and that I then thanked the said man, “placed the banknotes into a black plastic bag” but “failed to report this large gift to the GF”. I vehemently deny the same, and wish to state that;

i. it is completely false that I received $65,000 from a person claiming to be a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

ii. It is also completely false that at the time the money was handed to me, I was informed: “that the money was for shopping”.

iii In the context of (ii) above, it is, therefore, false that I was handed a “large gift”.

Mr Nyantakyi explained that he was handed the sum of $40,000 only in eight bundles of US$50 banknotes but not $65,000 “which both I and the Sheikh’s agent understood to be reimbursement for the travel costs incurred by me, at the Sheikh’s request. It is very easy to confirm how much was given to me from the videotapes. The money was exposed before I was tricked to put it in the bag personally”.

“A critical review of the video clip will reveal that when the money was handed to me, there was no mention of shopping. A different video has a voice emerging from a faceless speaker saying ‘shopping for now’. This insertion of an overriding voice was clearly an afterthought.”

He said he was baffled as to why “Tiger Eye lied about the amount of money given to me. Why was the viewing public not allowed to perceive what they saw and heard on the video themselves? Why run commentaries to deceive the viewing public?”

Below are the receipts released by TigerEye PI to further support their claims.