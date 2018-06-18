news

Patrick Osei Agyeman a.k.a Countryman Songo shed tears ahead of his first TV programme after his suspension by his employers over five million defamatory suit by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Countryman Songo have been critical of the erstwhile President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, having been accusing him of corruption.

Nyantakyi filed a five million defamatory suit against Songo and for lack of evidence, the sports journalist was instructed not to use the former's name in a bad taste on his popular TV show 'Fire for Fire' in order to save himself and his employers of the 5 million defamatory suit.

However, Songo appears vindicated after Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in expose' to unravel rots in Ghana football by multiple award winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Songo has been recalled back by Multimedia and ahead of his return to the screens his car and entire body was sprayed with powder as a sign of victory and mobbed by a large crowd.

He was overwhelmed and couldn't hold his tears back while in his car.