Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens


Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens

The controversial sports journalist couldn't hold his teas ahead of his first programme after Anas expose'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patrick Osei Agyeman a.k.a Countryman Songo shed tears ahead of his first TV programme after his suspension by his employers over five million defamatory suit by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Countryman Songo have been critical of the erstwhile President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, having been accusing him of corruption.

Nyantakyi filed a five million defamatory suit against Songo and for lack of evidence, the sports journalist was instructed not to use the former's name in a bad taste on his popular TV show 'Fire for Fire' in order to save himself and his employers of the 5 million defamatory suit.

READ MORE: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup

However, Songo appears vindicated after Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in expose' to unravel rots in Ghana football by multiple award winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Songo has been recalled back by Multimedia and ahead of his return to the screens his car and entire body was sprayed with powder as a sign of victory and mobbed by a large crowd.

He was overwhelmed and couldn't hold his tears back while in his car.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday World Cup 2018 Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday
Football: Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss in slow start for Brazil Football Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss in slow start for Brazil
Football: Black Sea bliss and curious locals greet Nordic World Cup teams Football Black Sea bliss and curious locals greet Nordic World Cup teams
Football: Lewandowski v Mane as Poland brace for Senegal test Football Lewandowski v Mane as Poland brace for Senegal test
Football: Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah Football Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Three things we learned today at the World Cupbullet
9 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Afriyie Acquah denies snubbing Black Stars because of $2000
Australia forward Daniel Arzani attends a press conference in Kazan on June 18, 2018
Football Australian starlet Arzani ready to answer World Cup call
Twitter said there were were 672 million tweets sent related to the 2014 #WorldCup
Football Twitter lights up for rival '#WordCup'
World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead