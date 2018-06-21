We need our privacy to mourn late Dr. Hayfron – Family appeals

news

The family of the late Dr. Aya Hayfron has appealed to the general public for privacy as they mourn her.

In a statement issued by the family, they expressed their appreciation to the public for their concern and support.

The statement also urged the media and the public at large to “give them the needed space and time as they grieve over the loss of the late Dr. Aya Hayfron.”

The family further confirmed that her body had been found days after she was reported missing during the Monday night downpour.

It further cautioned against circulation of photos and inaccurate reportage about Dr. Hayfron.

The husband of Dr Aya Hayfron narrated how he watched the water wash his wife away.

She was returning from church around 10 pm with two other people whom she offered a lift.

Bernard Kofi Agyei Oppong narrated that the heavy floods swept away the vehicle after the missing doctor attempted to cross a bridge on a small river called Naa Pra.

When some rescuers came to their aid, they were unable to save Dr Hayfron but managed to save the two passengers.

Read the full statement from the family below:

The family of the Late Dr Aya Hayfron wishes to thank the general public for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of the search of their loved one. The family wishes to officially communicate that the body of the late Dr Aya Hayfron has been found. They wish to thank all those who assisted in the search process.

These are trying times for the family and they will wish to appeal to the general public and the media to give them the needed space and time as they grieve over the loss of the late Dr Aya Hayfron.

We also wish to appeal to the general public and the media to treat the memory of the late Dr Aya Hayfron with the needed respect and desist from circulating pictures and inaccurate reportage about her on social media.

The family is in deep sorrow at this loss and hope this humble plea of the family will be heeded by the media and the general public. Thank you for your support and keep praying for the family.