Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoon

The body of Dr Aya Hayfron who drowned last Monday after the heavy downpour in Accra has been found in the Kpeshie Lagoon.

Reports suggest that the body was covered with weeds when it was found.

Dr Aya Hayfron was found by local fishermen after she was trapped on a bridge on Teshie Bush Road.

Her body has since been sent to a morgue.

The husband of Dr Aya Hayfron narrated how he watched the water wash his wife away.

She was returning from church around 10 pm with two other people whom she offered a lift.

Bernard Kofi Agyei Oppong narrated that the heavy floods swept away the vehicle after the missing doctor attempted to cross a bridge on a small river called Naa Pra.

When some rescuers came to their aid, they were unable to save Dr Hayfron but managed to save the two passengers.

The distraught husband revealed that they have a 15-month-old baby and were hoping to enroll her in school to enable his wife to go back to work.

When asked he felt, Bernard Kofi Agyei Oppong said “It’ is hard to describe how I feel. At some points, I can’t breathe. My heart aches.”

Hayfron’s disappearance has raised questions about whether the bridge will be safe for motorists who will drive on it when future storms hit the area.