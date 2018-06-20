news

Ghanaian drug baron Nayele Ametefe has been released from jail and is back in Austria.

According to Starrfmonline, the lady who also has an Austrian citizenship, will not return to Ghana, where her properties have been confiscated but will be heading back to Austria “to live a quiet life.”

Nayele Ametefe was released from jail for good behaviour.

The 35-year-old was convicted on January 6, 2015 for transporting cocaine to the UK and was sentenced to eight years and eight months jail term.

She was convicted on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in the UK.

She made the headlines in the country from late 2014 and early 2015 after news broke that she reportedly used the VVIP Lounge of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to smuggle narcotics outside the country via a British Airways flight.

She was caught with about 12.5kg of cocaine with a street value of 1.9 million Pounds. She was reported to have had on her $23, 000 and 6000 Pounds at the time of her arrest.

Background

During her trial, she disclosed she has had protection from people in authority since 2004. She, however, did not disclose if those high people were politicians or not.

She also added that she was introduced into the drug smuggling business by a businesswoman in Ghana after her struggles to keep up with the affluent lifestyle she enjoyed while married to her ex-husband, who was a very wealthy spare parts dealer.

The 32-year-old mother of 3 failed to name her accomplices for fear that her children might be harmed in Ghana.

Ametefe, whose final destination was the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean, said she stopped over in London to shop and have a medical checkup. She was arrested with the whopping sum meant to be her full payment for the courier services and 6,000 Pounds as her bonus.

Meanwhile, six persons who were standing trial in Ghana over their alleged complicity in the case were freed.

The Circuit Court in Accra which was hearing the case consequently acquitted businessman Alhaji Dawood, Nana Akua Amponsah, Sadalia Nuhu, Foreign Ministry officer, Abiel Ashitey Armah, Theophilus Kissi, also a foreign service officer, and Ahmed Abubakr, a protocol officer at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.