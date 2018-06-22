Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today


Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today

  • Published:
Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday (File photo)

Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday (File photo)
President Jerry John Rawlings is celebrating his 71st birthday on June 22, 2018.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra, Gold Coast, on June 22, 1947 to Madam Victoria Agbotui (born September 9, 1919 at Dzelukope near Keta, now the Volta Region of Ghana) and Mr James Ramsey John, a chemist from the United Kingdom, born in Castle Douglas, Scotland in 1907.

Rawlings attended Achimota School.

He is married to Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings with whom he has three daughters: Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and a son, Kimathi Rawlings.

Rawlings initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’etat in 1979 and, after initially handing power over to a civilian government, took back control of the country on 31 December 1981 as the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council

In 1992 Rawlings resigned from the Armed Forces, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and became the first president of the Fourth Republic. He was re-elected in 1996 for a further four years.

He was in office in 7 January 1993 – 7 January 2001.

