Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings


Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings

  • Published:
play
Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described the first Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita De-Sosoo, as a "crook."

READ MORE: Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleaching

He had earlier in a June 4th speech accused her of bleaching after she knelt and pleaded with him to forgive members of the NDC for disrespecting him.

In a viral movie, the ex-president is heard saying the apology was pre-planned.

He said, "...she is a crook. She's lucky I don't talk about her. What she did was pre-planned.

"Yeah, the woman on the stage, June 4, when she went on her knees.

READ MORE: Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina

"How can a woman come on her knees pleading for forgiveness for the party instead of accepting it graciously and letting it go."

