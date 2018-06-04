Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo; asks her to stop bleaching

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has advised the first vice chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desooso to stop bleaching.

According to him, Anita is becoming too fair and must watch the soap she uses on her skin.

He made the comments at the 39th June 4 revolution commemoration at Madina in Accra after Desosoo had publicly knelt down and begged Rawlings to forgive them their sins.

"Now to my father – Founder, I know your children we have erred and I also know that you are a human being and you have also done something maybe it is not right.

"And I was so happy when I heard you say that when you brought a statement out, rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero. This shows that what you have thought me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I am sorry. If you are a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I will take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country," Desosoo pleaded.

She also used the opportunity to advise party members to show respect to Rawlings and recognize all his contributions to the party since he has suffered and sacrificed a lot for the party.

Rawlings mocked as the crowd burst into laughter and said "She is getting too fair, let’s stop those things we use on the body, let’s stop using that soap, it’s not good. She says she is my daughter so let me say it; tomorrow too come and say I’m your father."

The NDC founder, however, urged party members to put aside their differences and work towards rebuilding the party.

He added: "In spite of all these issues let us, as a party, not overlook the challenges plaguing our party. Let’s work to improve conditions and go back to our values."

Responding to the taunt after the event, Desooso said she is not bothered by the attack by Rawlings.

"I have no problem at all, He is my father and he is also fair," she said.