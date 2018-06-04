Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo; asks her to stop bleaching


June 4 Revolution Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleaching

According to Rawlings, Anita is becoming too fair and must watch the soap she uses on her skin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anita Desosoo play

Anita Desosoo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has advised the first vice chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desooso to stop bleaching.

According to him, Anita is becoming too fair and must watch the soap she uses on her skin.

He made the comments at the 39th June 4 revolution commemoration at Madina in Accra after Desosoo had publicly knelt down and begged Rawlings to forgive them their sins.

"Now to my father – Founder, I know your children we have erred and I also know that you are a human being and you have also done something maybe it is not right.

READ MORE: Anita Desosoo threatens to fight Kennedy Agyapong

"And I was so happy when I heard you say that when you brought a statement out, rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero. This shows that what you have thought me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I am sorry. If you are a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I will take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country," Desosoo pleaded.

play

 

She also used the opportunity to advise party members to show respect to Rawlings and recognize all his contributions to the party since he has suffered and sacrificed a lot for the party.

Rawlings mocked as the crowd burst into laughter and said "She is getting too fair, let’s stop those things we use on the body, let’s stop using that soap, it’s not good. She says she is my daughter so let me say it; tomorrow too come and say I’m your father."

The NDC founder, however, urged party members to put aside their differences and work towards rebuilding the party.

He added: "In spite of all these issues let us, as a party, not overlook the challenges plaguing our party. Let’s work to improve conditions and go back to our values."

READ MORE: Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo

Responding to the taunt after the event, Desooso said she is not bothered by the attack by Rawlings.

"I have no problem at all, He is my father and he is also fair," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Postmortem: NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP Postmortem NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP
62 Steps To A Ghana I love: 5 easy ways to fight corruption 62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Allegations: I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags
#Number 12: Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana – Mahama #Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana – Mahama
Anas Exposé: NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
NPP Elections: I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim

Recommended Videos

Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety
Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working
Politics: I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako Politics I don’t just agree and follow Anas like a “zombie” – Kweku Baako



Top Articles

1 Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of...bullet
2 Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy...bullet
3 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
4 Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to continue...bullet
6 NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen...bullet
7 Threats Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking...bullet
8 Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publicationbullet
9 Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at...bullet
10 Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid...bullet

Related Articles

Postmortem NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Allegations Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials in his gov't - Mahama's special aide
Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags
#Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana – Mahama
NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim
Hope I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur
Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
Coerced 'Babies with sharp teeth' forced me to apologise for insulting Mahama - Rawlings
Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Amissah Arthur
Hope I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur
Transparency Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government
Former President Rawlings
Coerced 'Babies with sharp teeth' forced me to apologise for insulting Mahama - Rawlings
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide