"963 Presidential staffers 'chop' GH¢1.5 billion in 2017 alone"


Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo

Anita Desosoo said the number of workers at the Jubilee House is 1,697.

Prez Akufo-Addo and appointees play

Prez Akufo-Addo and appointees
National Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) blew a total of GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 alone.

Anita Desosoo said the number of workers at the Jubilee House is 1,697 according to government's own figures in the 2018 budget and not 998 as presented to parliament.

The breakdown of the staffers given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was nine ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 other/junior appointees and 706 employees of public/civil service staff.

Anita Desosoo play

Anita Desosoo

 

According to her, the government intends to spend a total of  GH¢1.9 billion on staffers in 2018 alone.

She said the government of former President John Mahama between 2013 and 2016 spent a total of GH¢1.8 billion on presidential staffers.

She added: "In 2013 Mahama spent GH¢312 million, 2014 GH¢326 million, 2015 GH¢453 million and in 2016 spent GH¢718 million making a total of GH¢1.8 billion. But the NPP has spent GH¢1.5billion in 2017 and has budgeted GH¢ 1.9 billion for 2018."

She said the administration of President Akufo-Addo is being governed by lies.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based radio station, Bohye FM, she said "When you start your life with lies your will progress and end with same lies and be exposed. If NPP is claiming presidential staffers are less than what Mahama employed then they are lying. Mahama had 678 staffers inclusive of civil servants but they have 1,697 and claim it is 998."

