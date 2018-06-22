Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia


Asideu Nketia distanced the NDC from a public apology issued on behalf of the party by its National Vice Chairperson, Anita Desoso.

  • Published:
play
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done nothing wrong to founder Jerry John Rawlings, and therefore do not owe him any apology, General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketia has said.

He, therefore, distanced the NDC from a public apology issued on behalf of the party by its National Vice Chairperson, Anita Desoso.

During the June 4 commemorative event held at Madina in Accra, Madam Desoso approached Rawlings, knelt before him and pleaded with the ex-president to forgive party members who had offended him.

Anita Desoso pleads with Rawlings play

Anita Desoso pleads with Rawlings

 

“Now to my father – founder (Rawlings), I know your children we've erred, and I also know that you're a human being and you have also done something; maybe it is not right and I was so happy when I heard you say that, when you brought that statement out rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero,” she pleaded.

"This shows that what you have taught me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I'm sorry. If you're a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I'll take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country.”

But reacting to the apology, Mr. Nketia said it was a personal gesture by Madam Desoso and do not represent the position of the NDC as a whole.

According to him, the party has done nothing wrong to Rawlings and therefore there is no need to render any apology.

"I am talking to you Chief Executive of the party and the person who keeps the records of decisions of the party. I am telling you that we never at any point, discussed the possibility or anything about approaching founder (Mr. Rawlings) and apologising for anything," Mr. Nketia said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

He said the party hierarchy is unaware of any wrongdoing against its founder, adding that the apology was considered as a “personal issue” between Madam Desoso and Rawlings.

"As we speak now, nobody knows the offence for which Anita was apologising, and she did it and after she said it, we brought her to a meeting trying to find out what offence she was referring to, she couldn't answer. So we considered it to be her personal issue with the founder,” Mr. Nketia added.

