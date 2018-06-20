news

Franklin Kofi Dorledzi, son of NDC's First Vice Chairperson Anita Desoso, has once again taken a swipe at Jerry John Rawlings following the ex-President’s criticism of his mother.

Rawlings has consistently been on the heels of Madam Desoso, despite the NDC First Vice Chairperson requesting his forgiveness.

Recently, the former president described Desoso as a crook and conwoman who cannot be trusted.

However, his words did not sit quite well with Desoso’s son who has also launched a series of attacks on the former president and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Franklin Dorledzi first descended heavily on the Rawlings’, saying the former president is more crook than his mother.

However, in a different Facebook post, Desoso’s son has aimed another dig at Rawlings, accusing he and his wife of bullying and abusing vulnerable mothers and children.

According to him, a father who has “rotten teeth” is definitely bound to birth children with “sharp teeth”.

“An old man with a rotten teeth beget babies with sharp teeth,” Franklin Dorledzi wrote.

Read the full Facebook post below:

I woke up this morning to bouquet of texts, requests and missed calls following an interview I granted StarrFm Radio relating my response to former President and First Lady Rawlings’ about their corkiness and crook.

Born a Christian, my HUMILITY and RESPECT for especially the elderly and young of our society is very firm, apt and intact. In like manner, my DEFENCE and JUSTICE for the helpless and vulnerable is very much same.

I therefore believe that monsters and caricatures masked as angels who abuse and bully vulnerable mothers, widows, their children’s babysitters and hardworking women and noble men of society deserve shaming and no fabric in the national values that represent our civilization.

So for now, when they BOOM, we’ll BROOM. An old man with a rotten teeth beget babies with sharp teeth. Long live All Cadres of The Revolution!!May God our Chief Justice bless your week!!