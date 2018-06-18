Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso

news

The First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has fired back at ex-President Jerry John Rawlings for his recent attacks on her.

She said the NDC founder is being controlled by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and all his utterances are not from his own conviction.

Rawlings over the weekend called Desoso a crook and someone who cannot be trusted.

Mr. Rawlings says he regrets not telling De Sosoo in the face about her deeds when the latter knelt before him and begged for forgiveness on behalf of the NDC for its ‘sins’ during the 39th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising.



“Maybe sometimes I say the inappropriate things, I should have said it there and then [that she’s a crook]”, Mr. Rawlings lamented in a video which has gone viral.

However, in a response on radio in Accra, Desoso said: "Nana Konadu is manipulating Rawlings. Rawlings of late does not attend NDC events but rather NPP. I am telling Nana Konadu that is it because of her bribe that I refused to take and prevailed upon the women in the NDC to vote against her candidature that is why she is angry about me? I will refer her to the book of Judges chapter 14 and 15 going."

She also said, "I keep on telling people that somebody could be your enemy today and later become your savior. Later, Delilah prayed to God to ask for forgiveness. So, when Delilah repented and went to Sampson, Sampson carried Delilah and had wanted to throw her away. That was when the chains around Sampson got broken. So, there is a way out for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. She should do something about his husband because he is not like that”.

The former President has been on a warpath with the current leadership of the NDC over what he describes as their complicity in their monumental loss during the 2016 general elections.