Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS


Floods NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza's comment follows the flooding which occurred in some parts of Accra after a heavy downpour on Monday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza play

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, has said that the implementation of Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is to be blamed for the perennial floods in Accra.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Mr Agbodza explained that this is because the Akufo-Addo-led government has channeled all its resources into the Free SHS policy thereby relegating all other developmental projects to the background.

His comment follows the flooding which occurred in some parts of Accra after a heavy downpour on Monday night that has caused havoc the homes of many.

READ ALSO: I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares

Already, low-lying areas in Accra and the Central Region have witnessed devastating flooding as many residents are displaced with properties destroyed.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are warning of more rains accompanied by strong winds in the next couple of weeks and have warned those living in flood-prone areas to move out.

Some believe that the government is doing its best to avert this seasonal situation.

READ ALSO: NDC MP to resign from Parliament

However, Mr Agbodza insists that the government is to blame for the flooding in Accra.

He stated that the government has allocated GH₵1.2 billion for free SHS and only allocated GH₵600,000 to the Works and Housing Ministry to tackle drainage problems in the country.

He is of the view that until the government gets its priorities right, the people of Ghana will continue to suffer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

By-election looms: NDC MP to resign from Parliament By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliament
Developmental Projects: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Primaries: NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23 Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23
Jabs: I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card: Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs: Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso

Recommended Videos

Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration
Politics: I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini Politics I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini



Top Articles

1 By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliamentbullet
2 Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle...bullet
3 Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central...bullet
4 Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs...bullet
5 Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabsbullet
6 Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desosobullet
7 National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Cardbullet
8 Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia...bullet
9 Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John...bullet
10 NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares unflinching support for Mahama
Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'
Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism
Franklin Cudjoe
Corruption Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo