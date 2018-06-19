NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, has said that the implementation of Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is to be blamed for the perennial floods in Accra.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Mr Agbodza explained that this is because the Akufo-Addo-led government has channeled all its resources into the Free SHS policy thereby relegating all other developmental projects to the background.

His comment follows the flooding which occurred in some parts of Accra after a heavy downpour on Monday night that has caused havoc the homes of many.

Already, low-lying areas in Accra and the Central Region have witnessed devastating flooding as many residents are displaced with properties destroyed.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are warning of more rains accompanied by strong winds in the next couple of weeks and have warned those living in flood-prone areas to move out.

Some believe that the government is doing its best to avert this seasonal situation.

However, Mr Agbodza insists that the government is to blame for the flooding in Accra.

He stated that the government has allocated GH₵1.2 billion for free SHS and only allocated GH₵600,000 to the Works and Housing Ministry to tackle drainage problems in the country.

He is of the view that until the government gets its priorities right, the people of Ghana will continue to suffer.