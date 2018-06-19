NDC MP to resign from Parliament

The decision by Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, 40, a Building Consultant has come as a shock to the leadership of the Minority after hearing the news.
According to reports, his decision to resign is due to a protracted unresolved issue between him and some constituency executives of the party.
The lawmaker has already dispatched a letter announcing his decision to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.
The MP has been serving as a Ranking Member for the Government Assurance Committee, and is also a Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.