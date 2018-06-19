news

The office of ex-President John Mahama has denied allegations that his administration diverted funds worth $13m which was meant to develop the Western Region.

It said the former NDC leader never squandered such an amount purported to have come from the EO Group.

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, it described the allegations that Mahama diverted such funds as baseless and a ploy to sway public opinion off the numerous corruption allegations confronting the current government.

READ ALSO: Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'

The statement also impugned the integrity of President Akufo-Addo by saying: “Former President Mahama, unlike President Nana Akufo-Addo, is incorruptible. He, therefore, welcomes the said petition and expects the Special Prosecutor who the petitioners claim is the originator and source of the false and dubious claims, to expeditiously commence its work.”

Yesterday, the former President was cited in a petition to investigate the use of the funds by a civil society group to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

The statement also said the allegations started from Martin Amidu and therefoore it cannot be taken serious because he Amidu at his vetting to become Special Prosecutor confessed that he cannot substantiate some of these allegations when he was writing as Citizen Vigilante.