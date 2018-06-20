Ho West NDC MP rescinds decision to resign

news

The Member of Parliament for Ho West in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has rescinded his decision to resign.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP had decided to resign as a Parliamentarian following internal party conflicts.

Reports circulating on Tuesday indicated that Mr. Bedzrah had even written to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, informing him of his decision to exit.

However, speaking on the subject, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the MP has rescinded his decision to resign.

He explained that Mr. Bedzrah’s supposed resignation had to do with challenges with regards to the party’s upcoming constituency election.

According to him, the problems which led to the lawmaker deciding to step down have been duly resolved.

“He the [MP] was overheard complaining bitterly about some mistakes that had been committed with respect to the communication the party headquarters issued yesterday [Monday], regarding the upcoming constituency election. We have since noticed the error and corrected it,” Asiedu Nketia told Accra-based Joy FM.

Mr. Bedzrah has been in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC since 2008.