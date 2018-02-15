Home > News > Business >

Gov't to reduce fuel prices by 4% after 28% jump


Petroleum Prices Gov't to reduce fuel prices by 4% after 28% jump

The president is expected to assent the bill today, Thursday, February 15, 2018, so the adjustment could take effect in the next pricing window which opens Friday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prices of fuel are expected the decrease by 4% following the amendments of the bill on the Special Petroleum tax on Thursday.

This means the prices of fuel will be reduced by 70 pesewas.

It implies that one would be paying about GH¢4.50pesewas for a gallon of petrol beginning tomorrow (Friday, February 16, 2018) instead of GH¢4.67pesewas.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo names new Second Deputy BoG Governor

The president is expected to assent the bill today, Thursday, February 15, 2018, so the adjustment could take effect in the next pricing window which opens Friday.

On Wednesday (February 14, 2018), the Finance Ministry laid a bill before Parliament to have the Special Petroleum Tax reduced from 15 to 13 percent.

This was partly due to pressure from sections of the public for a complete scrap of the tax component on petroleum products.

Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Mark Assibey Yeboah said explained that the fall in the price of crude on the world market is expected to cause a marginal drop in the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps.

READ ALSO: Newmont Ghana named country’s largest taxpayer for 2017

“If we kept prices where they are now a litter of petrol GH¢4.66pesewas, diesel is also GH¢4.66pesewas [and] if we didn’t bring this amendment and things stay the same and because there is a drop in the international price of crude, we would have seen a marginal decline from 4.67 to about 4.58. With this new specificity being introduced into the tax, if this should kick in immediately we should see a decline to about 4.5 on the 4.6. We are looking at  saving about 70pesewas per gallon.”

Meanwhile, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) is also predicting a marginal decrease in its review of the February 2018 first pricing window.

“On the basis of positive indicators recorded within the period under review; being the stability of the local currency, the drop in crude oil prices and Gasoline and Gasoil prices; the Institute for Energy Security (IES) foresees prices at the pump dropping slightly,” said the IES.

It, however, added that the “prices may remain stable at the pumps if OMCs decide to rake in some revenues as a result of recent sacrifices made.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In US: Stock markets spooked by US inflation figures In US Stock markets spooked by US inflation figures
Happy Valentine: MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation exercise Happy Valentine MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation exercise
In Syria: Chess federation says UBS to close accounts over sanctions In Syria Chess federation says UBS to close accounts over sanctions
Paying Taxes: Newmont Ghana named country’s largest taxpayer for 2017 Paying Taxes Newmont Ghana named country’s largest taxpayer for 2017
Salary Structure In Ghana: Fair Wages want to stop yearly pay rise for public workers Salary Structure In Ghana Fair Wages want to stop yearly pay rise for public workers
Zoomlion: We support the president’s initiatives and continue to partner government in its sanitation drive -Dr. Joseph Agyepong Zoomlion We support the president’s initiatives and continue to partner government in its sanitation drive -Dr. Joseph Agyepong

Recommended Videos

Money Alert: Meet Africa's richest woman Money Alert Meet Africa's richest woman
Forbes: 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list
Bozoma Saint John: 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you



Top Articles

1 Salary Structure In Ghana Fair Wages want to stop yearly pay rise for...bullet
2 Happy Valentine MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation...bullet
3 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
4 Paying Taxes Newmont Ghana named country’s largest taxpayer for 2017bullet
5 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
6 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Court Rules Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic wins govt for...bullet
9 Petroleum Prices Gov't to reduce fuel prices by 4% after...bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet

Business

Akufo-Addo names new Second Deputy BoG Governor
Bank of Ghana Akufo-Addo names new Second Deputy BoG Governor
Cost of Tariffs Utility service providers want 200% tariff increase
Ebony Dead Zylofon would have paid Bullet $100,000 as bailout for Ebony
nigerian_nurse_3.jpg
Employment Over 2,000 Ghanaians working in the UK’s health service