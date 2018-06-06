Home > News > Business >

GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State


Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State

Reports suggest that Metro TV owes GHC55,000 in Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax and additional GHC1.6 million VAT as well as incidentals, interest, and penalties for defaulting since 2014.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down Metro Television in Accra over a 2.3 million Ghana cedi debt to the State.

The debt is said to be taxes owed the country from 2014 to 2018.

Some officials of the GRA went to the premises of the media house in Labone, ordered the workers to leave the building so they could lock the office.

The Assistant Commissioner of GRA in charge of Communications and Public Affairs told journalists present that “we’ve given them enough time and they have refused to do what is expected of them.”

“We’ve gone through the whole process but unfortunately our demands have been met with,” he added.

Even though officials of Metro TV declined to comment, they said in an argument with the GRA that they have been making some payments to the GRA even though they have not paid the debt fully.

The shutdown is expected to affect the transmission of the station as all workers have been moved out of the building.

In a related development, the GRA has notified other organisations, companies, and institutions owing the state in taxes.

