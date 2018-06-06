Home > News > Business >

NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued


The National Identification Authority (NIA) has finally started the registration and issuance of Ghana Cards with over 500 Ghanaians receiving their cards.

This comes after several postponements and missed deadlines by the NIA.

Over 100 Ghanaians working at the Jubilee House have received their cards after going through the process of registration.

After taking President Akufo-Addo through the process, the Executive Director of the NIA, Professor Ken Agyemang Attafuah said they have issued over 500 new digital Ghana cards.

He added that the process is going on smoothly since it started at the seat of the Presidency, Jubilee House.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians are happy to know that the process has finally started.

The exercise which was expected to begin on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other stated office did not start at the scheduled time.

This was the third time officials of NIA failed to show up.

The NIA later blamed a “technical hitch” for their failure to get people registered for the new Ghana card.

The Ghana Card will replace the sectoral identity cards in circulation and become the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required as provided by law.

Among other things, it will enable other stakeholders to run their applications on the national identity card.

