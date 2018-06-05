Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU

news

Passengers who are charged more than the agreed 10 percent transport fare increase must report the drivers to the union officials.

The National Vice Chairperson of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Robert Sabah said on Accra-based Class FM that passengers must not allow themselves to be cheated by the drivers.

“It is the duty of passengers to ensure that no driver cheats any of them. If you know how to work it out, you work it out and make sure that you demand the driver follows the announcement that the GPRTU has made. That is the only way we can also help ourselves.”

READ ALSO: Gov’t to sanction telcos that shun GVG Common Platform

“The instruction was 10 percent, nobody should take anything more than 10 percent. If any driver cheats and you get to know the vehicle number, the passenger should report to the officers at the station and when they refuse to act on them, they can go to the regional secretariat for action to be taken on the said driver,” he added.

This is coming a day after a 10 percent nationwide increase on fares for public transport.

READ ALSO: Anas, Sarkodie, Nana Appiah & Yvonne Nelson named among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

On the first day of the increase, there were several complaints by some passengers that some drivers are charging more than the agreed increase.

However, Mr Sabah said this is unacceptable.