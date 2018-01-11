Health Alert :  Ban food import from South Africa – Rwanda tells Ghana

news

The Republic of Rwanda has cautioned Ghana to ban the importation of some food products from South Africa to prevent an outbreak of the Listeriosis disease.

In a document sighted by Accra-based Citi FM, Rwanda formally wrote to Ghana’s Ministry of Agriculture to take steps to prevent an outbreak.

“In view of recent measures being taken by some African countries to mitigate the spread of Listeriosis, your ministries may be alerted to these actions to inform the formulation of appropriate preventive measures,” the document warned.

READ ALSO: Pay TV License for GBC to survive - GJA

Listeriosis is a food poisoning infection that can be contracted by eating contaminated foods.

The disease can be transmitted through the consumption of plant and animal products such as meat, dairy products, as well as fruits and vegetables.

It can cause miscarriage among pregnant women, premature delivery, serious infection to newborns, and even lead to stillbirth.

Rwanda has already banned the said food products from South Africa. The country announced the ban on the 19th of December, 2017 to prevent a possible spread of the disease.

READ ALSO: PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry

The Republic of Rwanda insists that the ban remains indefinite until South Africa brings it under control the disease outbreak in the country.

Rwanda is, therefore, urging other countries to do same until the disease is completely eliminated from the continent.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Ghana’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is currently meeting with relevant stakeholders to take action on the alert.