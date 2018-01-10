Tariff Prices :  PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry

In a statement issued by the Ministry, it stated that it submitted a proposal for a reduction in electricity tariffs to the PURC in November 2017.
This reaction comes after the Minority in Parliament said the government and the Energy Ministry have failed to go by the promise they made on the reduction of electricity tariffs in the 2018 budget.
The Minority also alleged that the PURC is considering a major price hike in electricity tariffs.
However, the Ministry stated that “the PURC has not communicated its intention to increase tariff. A major review of tariffs does not necessarily mean an increase as misunderstood by the Minority.”
The Energy Ministry rather urged the Minority to be diligent in their search for information.
Read the full statement below;