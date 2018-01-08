TV License :  I have no control over GBC – Information Minister

news

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has indicated that he has no control over the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said explained that he will be flouting the 1992 Constitution if he is seen controlling the affairs of the state broadcaster.

The Minister was reacting to the public outcry against the introduction of the TV license fee.

The government has been criticised for supporting a decision to reintroduce TV License fees with some threatening to vote against the governing party in the next election.

Many Ghanaians have decided not to pay even though they risk being prosecuted. They argue that the major beneficiary GBC does not create programmes that are attractive enough for their consumption.

Mustapha Hamid believes the Director-General of the GBC must be blamed for the public reaction following news that defaulters of TV license will be prosecuted.

He explained that Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow single-handedly took the decision to request the setting up of courts to prosecute persons who have not paid the annual tax.

Hamid added that there is little government can do because GBC is semi-autonomous.

“The only thing government does for the state broadcaster; he noted is to pay for the salaries of staff and not to tell the Director-General what to do.”

He disclosed that since they cannot interfere directly in the issues of GBC, they called on National Media Commission (NMC) which regulates GBC to meet with the board to look into the matter.