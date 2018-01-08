news

The TV licence fee may be deducted from the salaries of public workers at source.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Mr Samuel Kwatia, said that such a move to deduct the fee at the Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) would make it more convenient for public service workers.

“The GBC is considering a move to deduct the levy from salaries of the public especially civil servants by a way of making it convenient for them”, he said on Garden City Radio on Saturday.

He explained that such an arrangement had existed previously and should perhaps be revisited.

"We will have to consider that, because I know at first the Ghana Armed Forces were paying it through their monthly salaries every year to GBC and it helped. Hence GBC is still negotiating with the army but on the matter of the civil workers we want to deal with it carefully to avoid any future misunderstanding. "Before we can do that, GBC will have to meet the various workers union to accept the proposal before it can be rolled out”, Mr. Kwatia said.

His comments come on the back of the establishment of a special TV Licence Court to deal with TV licence fee defaulters.

The setting up of the new courts follows a request made by the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow in November this year to the Judiciary.

Many have since raised concerns over the reintroduction of the license, saying that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) cannot impose a levy on Ghanaians since it is no more a public service broadcaster.

Per the TV licence regulation, dealers in television sets will pay GH¢5 per month, while commercial license users will pay GH¢3 per month for a television set. The payment will double based on the number of devices.