GTV :  Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has set a court in all 10 regions to prosecute TV licence defaulters.

A memo dated December 11 said the courts will sit every Thursday effective January 4, 2018, until otherwise directed.

"The Courts located in the Regions are to sit every Thursday with effect from 4 January 2018 until otherwise directed. The time for the Court sitting is 8:30 am to 4 pm,” the memo indicated.

The setting up of the new courts come following a request made by the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow, in November this year to the Judiciary.

It is also to enforce Section 1(a) of the TV Licensing (Amendment) Law, 1991.

Section 1(a) of Television Licensing (Amendment) Law, 1991 states as follows: “Any person who contravenes any provision of this law or regulation shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year.”

Per the TV licence regulation, dealers in television sets will pay GH¢5 per month, while commercial license users will pay GH¢3 per month for a television set. The payment will double based on the number of devices.