I have no hand in MMT Scandal – Amoako Tuffuor

A founding father of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Amoako Tuffuor has disassociated himself from the corruption scandal at the Metro Mass Transit Limited.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Amoako Tuffuor said he has no business at the MMT adding that it will be mischievous to link him to such claims.

“I Dr. Amoako Tuffuor has nothing to do with MMT, I don’t do business with them and I am not doing business with them…I don’t know the workings of MMT and if someone tries to bring me in, that person is being mischievous.”

Lawal who is the security coordinator of the MMT, presented a petition to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye and the Board Chairman Ahmed Arthur.

In his petition, he stated that the MD and the board chairman had engaged in several financial malpractices and breached several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Lawal had also alleged that Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP Dr. Amoako Tuffuor attempted to bribe him with GHc40, 000 when he confronted them with his evidence.

However, Dr. Amoako Tuffuor said the money was only paid to Lawal to help them trap him and retrieve an audio recording of he claimed he had.

He explained that they did not engage the police from the onset because they didn’t want the police to delay the process of retrieving the alleged audio recording.

The union staff of the transport company on Tuesday petitioned the Transport Minister to demand the removal of Mr. Aboagye for full-scale investigations into his alleged corruption and procurement breaches.