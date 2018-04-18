“Kayayei” are exempted from AMA market toll

news

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said that head porters popularly referred to as kayakei are exempted from its market toll.

In a statement issued by the Metro Coordinating Director of the AMA, Sam Ayeh Datey, it said kayayei are not mandated to pay tolls because they are not hawkers.

“On the other hand, a hawker is someone who travels around to merchandise or sell easily transportable goods. In addition, the gazetted 2018 Fee Fixing Resolution captured hawkers in a chargeable group, which mandates them to pay a daily toll of GH¢ 1.00 but not “Kayayei” as the story sought to portray.”

The AMA was responding to an image on social media which shows tickets being handed to kayayei.

However, the AMA said their attention “has been drawn to a picture of a Market Toll ticket (MT 0010624) dated 06/04/18 which is in circulation on social media.”

“The caption associated with the post is misleading and deemed to be a calculated attempt to court public disaffection towards the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. Therefore, the AMA would want to put on record that the Gazetted 2018 Fee Fixing Resolution does not include head porters as tolls chargeable group and that the directive from the Central government not to charge head porters tolls is still in force.”

“The head porters commonly referred to as “Kayayei” engage in carrying goods for a fee especially in commercial areas, mostly in and around market centers and major bus terminals."

“They are employed by travelers, shop owners, general shoppers, or traders and are used to offset the difficulty of vehicles accessing the center of the markets to load or discharge goods.”

The statement added: “The AMA wishes to express its utmost dissatisfaction with the said impression being created and urge all to desist from churning out such misrepresentation and to cross check with the Assembly before putting out such material since the City authority is operating an open door policy.”

The statement finally assures all stakeholders that it is working tirelessly to create “a smart, sustainable and resilient city” in order to improve the quality of life of people living in the city.