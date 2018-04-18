I make more money under NPP governments – Ibrahim Mahama

news

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama has said that he makes more money under NPP administrations than other governments.

He said he is currently making more money under the Akufo-Addo-led government than during the presidency of his brother John Mahama.

“I became successful much more in Kufuor’s [a former president of Ghana between 2001 and 2008] time because I had nobody hanging around my neck, I rather regret when my brother became Vice president.”

He was speaking to graduate students of the University of Ghana on how to become successful entrepreneurs at the 2018 GRASSAG Entrepreneurship Seminar.

Mr Mahama said it was not all rosy when his brother was in government as Vice President and later as President. He added that he was surprised by the actions of people he expected to be nice to him.

Ibrahim Mahama who is considered as one of the wealthiest people in Ghana also said that he started business even before his brother decided to contest as a Member of Parliament (MP).

“I don’t go anyplace fearing my shadow, running away from my shadow. When I started business John Mahama hadn’t even picked up his forms to become MP,” he said.

He finally cautioned local entrepreneurs to desist from politics because it could jeopardise their fortunes.