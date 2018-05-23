Home > News > Business >

Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year


Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year

Ken Ofori-Atta won the award for his efforts in spearheading Ghana’s impressive recent macroeconomic performance.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been adjudged the African Finance Minister of the Year at the Annual African Development Bank (AfDB) Meeting in Busan, South Korea.

He won the award for his efforts in spearheading Ghana’s impressive recent macroeconomic performance

READ ALSO: Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegations

Having been appointed Ghana’s Finance Minister 16 months ago, Mr. Ofori-Atta has been hailed for his prudent economic management that has boosted confidence and optimism in Ghana’s economy.

play

 

The Finance Minister’s achievements in the past year include leading Ghana to record a strong showing in its recent bond issuance, which raised US$ 2.0bn in 10-year and 30-year Eurobonds of $1.0bn each.

The bond was four times over-subscribed, registering over US$8bn in offers received, which made it the first time a sub-Saharan country with a ‘B-’ has priced a sovereign bond at such levels.

He has, thus, been named as the most result-oriented finance minister in Africa during this year’s African Development Bank (AfDB) Meeting.

Mr. Ofori-Attah has constantly spoken of his commitment to make Ghana’s economy one of the strongest on the continent and beyond.

READ ALSO: Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers

“The question that we should ask is how can you inherit a budget deficit of 9.3% of GDP, proceed to reduce taxes, bring down inflation, bring down interest rates, increase economic growth, increase your international reserves, maintain relative exchange rate stability, reduce the debt to GDP ratio and the rate of debt accumulation, pay almost half of arrears inherited, stay current on obligations to statutory funds, restore teacher and nursing training allowances, double the capitation grant, implement free senior high school education and yet still be able to reduce the fiscal deficit from 9.3 per cent to an estimated 5.6 per cent of GDP?” he told the media earlier this year.

The Africa Banker Awards is organised in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Millicent Abba Tetteh: Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit Millicent Abba Tetteh Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit
$89m Kelni GVG Deal: Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI $89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegations Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegations
Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Royal Wedding: Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate
Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Katebullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegationsbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as other...bullet
5 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step...bullet
6 Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandalbullet
7 Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas shortage...bullet
8 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Millicent Abba Tetteh Meet the GIJ graduate who sells...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strike
Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion
Mobile Money Interoperability Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs
National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops