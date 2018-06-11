Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Major OMCs reduce fuel prices


Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel prices

It is currently unclear why these major OMCs have reduced the prices of fuel at the pump.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have reduced their prices by 4 pesewas within the first pricing window of June.

This is coming few weeks after the prices of petroleum products increased by some three percent.

A litre each of diesel and petrol was selling for 4 cedis 89 pesewas.

READ ALSO: Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould

However, a litre of petrol and diesel is sold at 4 cedis 85 pesewas at Goil, Shell, and Total fuel stations.

This means that there is a drop in the price of a gallon of petrol and diesel from 18 cedis 50 pesewas to 18 cedis 36 pesewas.

READ ALSO: BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) attributed the increase to the rise in the global prices as well as the marginal depreciation of the cedi.

For now, it is unclear why the OMCs have decided to reduce their prices.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Export Promotion Authority: Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post
Financial Fraud: BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems
Tema Oil Refinery: Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould
National Identification: Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card
Dismissed CEOs: Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands
Better Rates: A small guide to finding the best forex broker Better Rates A small guide to finding the best forex broker

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500...bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTUbullet
6 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it -...bullet
9 Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in...bullet
10 Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah firedbullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
6 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Paying Taxes Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears
Air Namibia Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave
Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State
Ursula Owusu
KelniGVG Deal I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula