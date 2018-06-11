Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould


Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould

A Former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould said that the government will have to decide on how it will raise the funds for TOR.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould has said that the government needs to inject about $300 million into the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in order to operate efficiently.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Mould said that the government will have to decide on how it will raise the funds for TOR.

“So the government would have to decide how it is going to raise the money. Either it is going to bring in a strategic investor or not. Or sell the refinery totally to an investor,” he observed.

READ ALSO: Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears

Mr Mould suggested that one of the best options for government is to look for a private investor.

“Government would have to decide whether it wants to operate TOR in its current state as a hundred percent government-owned entity or sell some of the company’s share to a strategic investor to raise the funds needed to upgrade the company.”

He explained that the privatisation of the company will help address challenges of the mismanagement of the facility. He added that $300 million can boost the company’s production as well as maintain its plants.

READ ALSO: Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank

Ghana’s only refinery has been unable to operate to its maximum capacity in recent times due to production losses, frequent breakdowns, as well as mismanagement of the facility.

TOR redevelopment has been a topic of national discussion for some time now.

In a related development, the government is seeking to woo private investors for its $50 billion Petroleum Hub projects.

It has given an indication that the project will be driven by the private sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

National Identification: Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card
Dismissed CEOs: Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands
Better Rates: A small guide to finding the best forex broker Better Rates A small guide to finding the best forex broker
Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank
Paying Taxes: Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears Paying Taxes Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears
Air Namibia: Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave Air Namibia Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
2 National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards...bullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTUbullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah firedbullet
8 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation...bullet
9 National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials...bullet
10 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State
Ursula Owusu
KelniGVG Deal I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula
Executive Director for the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana);Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh.
KelniGVG Deal 22 CSOs demand details of $178 KelniGVG deal
Monitoring Platform Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal will spy on Ghanaians