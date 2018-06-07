Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears

news

Metro TV has resumed operations after their office was closed down for owing the State some taxes.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Communications and Public Affairs of the GRA, Bobbie Ansah said the management of Metro TV paid some of the tax.

“After we locked up the place following the distress action, the management of Metro TV went to our offices and made some payments….They also claim that we have some reconciliation to do with the GRA because according to them, they have made some earlier payment which has not been credited to them.”

“But the place is currently opened and business operations for them continues. On Thursday, we will make all the necessary reconciliations so that they can pay the rest of what they owe,” he added.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) closed down Metro Television on Wednesday (June 7, 2018) in Accra over a 2.3 million Ghana cedi debt to the State.

The debt is said to be taxes owed the country from 2014 to 2018.

Some officials of the GRA went to the premises of the media house in Labone, ordered the workers to leave the building so they could lock the office.

In a related development, the GRA has notified other organisations, companies, and institutions owing the state in taxes.