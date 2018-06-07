Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank


Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank

The photos and names of the debtors were published in the Daily Graphic on Thursday (June 7, 2018).

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Ghana’s finest movie Directors Shirley Frimpong Manso and film-maker Ken Attoh have defaulted on their loan payment to The Royal Bank.

The photos and names of the debtors were published in the Daily Graphic on Thursday (June 7, 2018).

There were 15 others whose details were also published as part of the defaulters.

play

 

READ ALSO: Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)

The amount they owe was not disclosed. However, a note which accompanied the publication said that “this is a notice to the Directors of Companies who have defaulted their loan repayment to The Royal Bank Limited.”

play

 

“The Bank reserves the right to take any appropriate action to recover the debt owed,” it added.

Some of the other defaulters are said to be Directors at Kamsak Limited, Alistel Enterprise, Kron Capital amongst others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Paying Taxes: Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears Paying Taxes Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears
Air Namibia: Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave Air Namibia Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave
Paying Taxes: GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State
Ports And Harbour Issues: GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah fired Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah fired
National Identification: NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued
KelniGVG Deal: I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula KelniGVG Deal I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursula

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the Statebullet
2 Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah firedbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500...bullet
5 KelniGVG Deal I won’t resign; I have Akufo-Addo’s blessing – Ursulabullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
7 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders...bullet
8 Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTUbullet
9 KelniGVG Deal 22 CSOs demand details of $178 KelniGVG dealbullet
10 Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Monitoring Platform Telecoms Chamber says Kelni GVG deal will spy on Ghanaians
Trotro
Fare Hikes Commercial transport owners increase fares by 10%
Border Dispute Ghana finds itself in another maritime dispute
Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications
KelniGVG Deal Gov’t to sanction telcos that shun GVG Common Platform