Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank

One of Ghana’s finest movie Directors Shirley Frimpong Manso and film-maker Ken Attoh have defaulted on their loan payment to The Royal Bank.

The photos and names of the debtors were published in the Daily Graphic on Thursday (June 7, 2018).

There were 15 others whose details were also published as part of the defaulters.

The amount they owe was not disclosed. However, a note which accompanied the publication said that “this is a notice to the Directors of Companies who have defaulted their loan repayment to The Royal Bank Limited.”

“The Bank reserves the right to take any appropriate action to recover the debt owed,” it added.

Some of the other defaulters are said to be Directors at Kamsak Limited, Alistel Enterprise, Kron Capital amongst others.